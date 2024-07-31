17 arrested, 46 kg ganja seized

Vijayawada: Anti-Narcotic Cell teams and Law and order police of NTR district took 17 persons into custody and seized 46 kg ganja.

As part of the 100 days campaign launched by the Andhra Pradesh police in the state to make Andhra Pradesh free from drugs and Ganja, the NTR district police conducted search operations for the past few days at various places in Vijayawada and other parts of the state.

Addressing media on Tuesday, Commissioner of police SV Rajasekhara Babu saids that the anti-narcotics teams and law and order police kept vigil and took the 17 accused into custody.

They collected information of ganja peddlers, buyers and sellers and also kept vigil on the former ganja peddlers. The police took the following persons into custody. Rowdy sheeter Mallapolu Siva Naga Mahesh of Ayodhya Nagar, Mechanic Naresh of Ajit Singh Nagar, Dinakurthi Venkata Raj alias Nani of Mangalagiri, Guntur district, Seelam Charan of Kreesturajapuram, Vijayawada, Poleji Sai of Vizag, Vanam Aravind of Penamaluru, Syed Aleem of Penamaluru, Krishna district, Kota Naga Durga Prasad of Penamaluru, K Nikhil of Mandavalli, Krishna district, Kakani Devaraju of Vizag and one juvenile of Penamaluru, Pilla Sai Kumar of Kotha Peta, K Pawan Kalyan of Jakkampudi, Vijayawada and one juvenile of Chitti Nagar, Vijayawada.

The two main accused Poleji Sai (22) and Kakani Devaraju of Vizag used to buy ganja in the agency areas of North Coastal Andhra and sell ganja in Vijayawada and other places to make easy money and for enjoyment.

He appealed to the people of Vijayawada and NTR district to lodge complaint with police by contacting on the mobile No 9121162475 or to mail to the ID [email protected] and identify of informers will not be revealed.