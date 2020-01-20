17 TDP leaders suspended from the Assembly for obstructing CM Jagan's speech

As many as 17 TDP MLAs in Andhra Pradesh Assembly suspended from House for constructing the house proceedings Despite Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy urging them to sit in their chairs, the TDP MLA, a entered the speaker podium and coated slogans again at the three capitals.

However, Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy who introduced the resolution on the suspension of 17 MLA's for a day have asked the marshal to pull the TDP MLAs from the house.

Chandrababu Naidu, on the other hand, came out of the House. TDP MLAs lined up in the assembly lobby. Chief Whip Srikanth Reddy has outraged over Chief Marshall for failing to take out TDP MLAs.

Here are the suspended MLA's

Achchennaidu

Karanam Balaram

Bhavani

Buchaiah Chaudhary

Chinarajappa

Venkatara Reddy Naidu

Vasupalli Ganesh

V. Jogeswar Rao

Payyavula Kesav

Gadde Rammohan Rao

Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu

Manthena Rama Raju

Gottipati Ravi Kumar

Eluru sambasiva Rai

Satyaprasad

Balaviranjaneya Swamy

Nimmala Ramanaidu