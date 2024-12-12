Don’t rely too much on PAs, Gutha cautions lawmakers

Hyderabad: Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Wednesday cautioned legislators against placing complete reliance on PAs (personal assistants), particularly in maintaining public relations within their Assembly constituencies.

Inaugurating the two-day orientation programme for legislators at MCR HRD Institute, he said several MLAs had lost their seats due to weak relations and their failure to maintain good terms with their constituents. He urged legislators to remain in touch with people of their respective constituencies.

“For scores of MLAs, PAs, and PROs, the main reason behind the loss of their seats. When someone tries to speak to an MLA or MLC over the phone, there are instances where those holding phones behave irresponsibly. The rude behaviour of PAs and PROs is transformed into revulsion against the leader. Even the way gunmen behave may push people to dissent. The one who mingles amongst people is most likely to witness victory over rivals,” he pointed out.

While emphasising that a similar orientation programme was never witnessed in the past 10 years, he underlined the need for training of legislators. Reddy pointed out that legislators get all material about rules and regulations on the day they take the oath, but barely anybody reads these days.

“Those who study MBBS become doctors, while those who study engineering become engineers; similarly, those who are able to study the hearts of people become public representatives,” he said.

Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar has informed that a proposal of announcing the Best Legislative Assembly Person Award in Telangana on the lines of the Best Parliamentarian Award is being considered. He emphasised the need for discussions on legislations that are passed in the House to ensure they remain beneficial to the public at large. Recalling how in the past the oratory skills of legislators captivated people, he said viewers were glued to TVs, and sometimes even new movie releases were postponed. Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy stressed the need for conducting Assembly for the maximum number of days, unlike in the previous BRS regime.