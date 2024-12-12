  • Menu
Red roses given to BJP counterparts

Red roses given to BJP counterparts
New Delhi: Several opposition MPs on Wednesday greeted their BJP counterparts in Parliament premises with the tricolour in one hand and a red rose in...

New Delhi: Several opposition MPs on Wednesday greeted their BJP counterparts in Parliament premises with the tricolour in one hand and a red rose in the other, as they urged the ruling party to ensure that the House functions and all issues, including the Adani matter, are discussed.

This is the latest in a series of unusual daily demonstrations led by the Congress over the Adani issue.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MPs from the Congress, DMK, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Left parties, among others, stood in front of the Makar Dwar steps with most of them carrying a small tricolour card and a red rose. Many MPs also carried placards with slogans 'Don't let the country be sold'.

