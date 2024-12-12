KTR is daydreaming, flays Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: The main opposition BRS was the only party which boycotted the orientation programme held for MLAs and MLCs which was meant to train the new legislators. It was also a refresher course for the senior members.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of the programme, the Minister for Legislative Affairs D Sridhar Babu said that all parties including the BJP and Left had attended the session and it would have been better if the main opposition had also joined.

He said the BRS should come to terms with reality. BRS working president K T Rama Rao should stop daydreaming about coming back to power. It is not correct to look everything from political angle. This programme was apolitical yet KTR directed his MLAs not to attend. That shows their narrow mindset, he said.

He said Congress was not going make way for BRS. Hence they should stop being over confident of coming back to power in near future. Such orientation programmes were never held during the 10-year rule of BRS.

When asked about the comments being made by BRS over the Telugu Thalli statue, the Minister said Harish Rao was making false claim that they had installed statues officially. There is no GO to the effect and they should show where in Hyderabad have they officially installed. The one that was unveiled on Tuesday was official statue and no one can touch it so easily. They will have to face legal challenges, he said.

Meanwhile, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar refuted the charges of BRS against him that he was being partial in the House. The Speaker said he does not belong to any party and the BRS should stop making such baseless allegations.