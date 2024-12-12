HMWSSB completes 50% of 90-day desilting special drive

HMWSSB completes 50% of 90-day desilting special driveHyderabad: As part of the 90-day special drive of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), 3600 kilometres of sewerage pipeline and three lakh manholes have been de-silted. In these 70 days, 50 per cent of the target is completed.

HMWSSB MD Ashok Reddy said, “70 days have been completed since the 90-day special drive programme was started with the aim of ‘Sewage Overflow Free City—Hyderabad’ on the orders of Revanth Reddy. In these 90 days, 3600 kilometres of sewerage pipeline and three lakh manholes have been de-silted, and the target is to reduce the daily complaints on sewerage by 30 per cent.” As of Wednesday, 1,602 kilometres of sewerage pipeline and 1.22 lakh manholes have been de-silted in 12,673 areas. “In addition to resolving the complaints received by the Water Board daily, each team is cleaning 100 to 200 meters of pipeline and 20 to 25 manholes. The programme has been designed to use the same 220 air tech machines, 146 silt removal vehicles, and sewerage staff that are used daily in sewage management,” he added.

Highlighting the dashboard for daily monitoring, he said that a special dashboard has been set up to monitor the special drive work on a daily basis, and the complaints received by the MCC on sewage overflow, polluted water, and silt on roads are being recorded on Google Maps based on the respective can numbers using GPS. This recording has been arranged in such a way that the number of complaints received in each area and the number of times they have been resolved are displayed as a bubble on the map, and the size of the bubble will change depending on the number of complaints.