Cong-AAP 'alliance' will not make any difference

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday said that even if the Congress and AAP form an alliance for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, it will not make any difference as the BJP will form the government in Delhi. His statement came after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of an alliance with the Congress.The statement came after reports speculated that the Congress and AAP were in the final stages of talks for an alliance in the Delhi elections.

Earlier on December 7, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devendra Yadav criticised the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal over the law and order situation in Delhi. Devendra Yadav also demanded that Kejriwal should demand resignation from Delhi Chief Minister Atishi just like he demanded resignation from former CM Sheila Dixit during the Nirbhaya case.The Delhi Congress president alleged that women are bearing the brunt of rising crimes including gang wars, firing, murder, rape, harassment and snatching incidents.

Notably, the Congress, which has been in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has performed poorly in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win a single seat. Assembly elections in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. In the 2020 assembly elections, the AAP won 62 out of 70 seats and the BJP secured eight seats.