173 Tyagaraja concerts performed in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: As part of Tyagaraja Swamy's death anniversary, special concerts were organised by Tyagaraja Aradhana Trust which attracted a good number of people. On the third-day of the programme held here on Thursday, a total of 173 concerts were preformed which includes 165 concerts of ten minutes each, three concerts of 15 minutes each and five concerts were performed by seniors. Eleven veena concerts, 60 vocal concerts and many others were performed as part of the special concerts programme. Organiser Rambabu said the fading art was gaining importance these days which is a good sign as good number of participants joining in the concert. Participants from Chennai, Bengaluru, Rajamahendravaram, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram enthralled the audience.

Tyagaraja fete on January 19

The two-day Tyagaraja Aradhanotsavamulu 2020 will be organised from January 19 at Steel Club Auditorium, Ukkunagaram, under the aegis of Visakha Steel Cultural Association (VSCA) and Steel Club, according to a press release issued on Thursday. Dr Ramavarapu Madhuridevi along with her troupe would perform 'Pancharatna Sangeeta Gosthi Ganam and Veena Vadam' on January 19 and Jayanthi Savitri would perform 'Harikadha Ganam' on 'Tyagaraja Sangeeta Vaibhavam' on January 20. The organisers appealed to all the Veena Vadam and Harikadha Ganam lovers to participate in the programme and make it a grand success.