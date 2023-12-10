  • Menu
1,764 cases disposed in Lok Adalat

Judicial officers at Lok Adalat serving food to public
Judicial officers at Lok Adalat serving food to public

Mega Lok Adalat was organised at Phool Bhagh court complex by district legal services authority here on Saturday.

Vizianagaram: Mega Lok Adalat was organised at Phool Bhagh court complex by district legal services authority here on Saturday. District principle judge B Sai Kalyan Chakravarthi advised petitioners of both sides to solve petty issues in compromising mode and save time and money. He said that “we can solve small issues by sitting together and discussing in friendly way.”

Around 1,764 cases were disposed during the Adalat.

Parvathipuram, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Salur, S Kota, Kothavalasa courts also conducted the Adalat.

Disitrict judicial officers have organized medical camp and even the judges have served food at lunch time which is organized by advocates here.

