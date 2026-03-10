  1. Home
1,841 bicycles distributed to girls students

Nellore: SEIL Company officials on Monday distributed 1,841 bicycles to girl students of 8 and 9 classes in five mandals of Sarvepalli constituency. MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy is also present.

SEIL CEO Janmejaya said that they are fully supporting for the development of Sarvepalli constituency with the support of the MLA.

He further informed that following MLA Somireddy’s request, a hospital to provide free medical services and a nursing college to provide free training have been established in Brahmadevam with a cost of Rs 20 crore.

‘We are installing solar street lights in Podalakur and Venkatachalam panchayats and our support to Sarvepalli constituency in the fields of education and medicine will always be there,’ he stated.

