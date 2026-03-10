Cultivating your spring glow

Spring is here, and we are ready to play with a little more colour in our makeup routines. As the chill of winter fades and the warmth of spring approaches, the new season blooms in full glory.

With longer sunlit days and vivid blooming flowers, a refreshing lightness fills the air and lifts your mood. Spring blends warmth with brightness, in tune with golden sunshine and blossoming nature.

Think of spring, and you immediately picture fresh florals and vibrant blooms. It’s all about embracing colour in new and exciting ways. Just like the blooming flowers, your beauty products need a seasonal update.

Spring is a great time to refresh and revive your makeup style and try new trends and looks you’ve been eyeing for a long time.

1 Playful Eyes

It’s all about the eyes this spring. As soon as the sun comes out, it’s time to switch up your makeup routine, especially your eye look.

Eye makeup deserves special attention because our eyes are our most expressive feature. Instead of using typical black eyeliner, try a slightly bold, coloured liner to add a pop of colour to your look.

Spring is the perfect time to experiment with colourful eye makeup and warm berry and nude eyeshadows. Give darker, dramatic colour palettes a miss and instead opt for playful combinations of textures that make your eyes pop.

Primer is a must. Apply a tiny amount all over the lid, going up to the brow bone, and allow it to dry naturally. It prevents eye makeup from creasing, feathering, smearing, and looking messy.

Apply a base colour to the lids—preferably an eyeshadow close to your skin tone. Take a wet/dry eye brush and apply eyeshadow on the lid, blending it into the crease area. Using the same blending brush, smooth out the edges.

Add some colour with eyeliner. Apply the eyeliner pencil directly onto the upper lash line. Next, soften the lines using an eye brush and wing the liner outward.

Finish the look with mascara. For dramatic lashes, apply 3 to 4 coats.

Spring eye makeup should reflect the season’s playful and light-hearted spirit.

2 Hair Colour and Style

It’s time to start thinking about the best spring hair colour makeover. Try one of the trendy spring and summer hair colours—from a smokin’ hot fiery red to a cool silvery blonde.

Warmer weather is a good reason to refresh your hair. A refresh could mean a daring new colour or a dramatic new cut. It can also be a subtle enhancement to what you already have—like adding fullness with extensions or experimenting with new hair accessories.

Light hair colours with soft undertones, such as honey blonde or light auburn, can beautifully complement your spring palette. Hairstyles that reflect the season’s breezy and carefree vibe—like loose waves or casual braids—create a look that is stylish yet effortless.

This spring is all about subtle but statement-making colour that doesn’t require constant upkeep. That means low-maintenance colour in eye-catching shades.

Off-black shades like deep espresso or dark chocolate offer a softer alternative to jet black. These tones retain the richness of black hair while being less dramatic and easier to wear. The result is a luxurious, velvety shade with added softness and dimension.

Once you’ve achieved your new spring hair colour, prevent fading by choosing a gentle shampoo and conditioner formulated specifically to keep colour fresh and vivid for longer.

Mild shampoos deeply nourish and protect the hair shaft, helping lock in colour. It’s also wise to limit how often you wash your hair, as frequent washing speeds up colour loss—consider using dry shampoo occasionally.

Before styling, always apply a heat-protection spray and lower the temperature of styling tools, as excessive heat can dull your colour.

3 Lips

The skin on the lips is thinner, more delicate, and more sensitive than other areas of the body. Since lips lack sebaceous glands, they are more prone to dryness and wrinkles.

Because of these properties, lips lose moisture more easily than other parts of the skin. Severe thirst, dry air, product irritation, and even saliva can cause dehydration. Since lips are constantly used for eating, drinking, and talking, they also take longer to heal once damaged.

For most people, lip balm is a helpful ally against chapped lips. However, some individuals are sensitive to fragrances, flavours, and preservatives found in many popular balms.

Unlike other body parts, lips cannot be protected by clothing, mittens, or scarves, making them more vulnerable to harsh weather. Since they are always exposed, it’s important to be mindful of your daily lip care routine.

Chapped lips are not only unsightly but can also become breeding grounds for germs, leading to inflammation or bacterial infections. The good news is that there are many ways to repair your lips and prepare them for warmer spring weather.

Ingredients like castor seed oil, shea butter, white petroleum jelly, titanium oxide, zinc oxide, hemp seed oil, ceramides, and dimethicone help maintain natural hydration. On the other hand, ingredients such as camphor, eucalyptus, cinnamon, citrus, mint, lanolin, menthol, phenol, and salicylic acid can irritate lips, especially during spring.

Everyday metal items like paperclips and jewellery can also irritate sensitive lips.

If you drink carbonated beverages or coffee instead of water, you may feel thirstier, which contributes to lip dryness. Try to avoid carbonated drinks as much as possible.

We often wipe our lips with napkins after meals. However, since lips are fragile, strong friction can strip moisture and cause rapid dryness. Avoid pressing tissues directly onto your lips. Instead, gently wipe them.

When buying lip products, look for nourishing ingredients like shea butter, vitamin E, and natural oils. Synthetic products can create buildup and worsen the problem.

Lip balm, sunscreen, and mild exfoliants help protect lips from weather damage. Choose a lip balm with SPF 30 or higher. Also, use sunscreen on your face—preferably a facial moisturiser with SPF 30 or more.

4 Jewellery

If you’re a jewellery enthusiast who follows trends, you know every season calls for something new in your jewellery box.

Spring jewellery embraces the beauty of the season. It calls for light and delicate pieces that mirror its gentle charm. It’s not just the season that’s changing—this is also the perfect time to refresh your jewellery collection.

During spring in India, jewellery trends lean toward light, airy pieces with nature-inspired designs, floral motifs, and pastel gemstones that reflect the season’s fresh and vibrant energy. Opt for silver, white gold, or rose gold pieces that complement the soft hues of spring. Mixing and matching jewellery with outfits is a popular fashion trend during this season. You can also go minimal with simple crystal or charm pendants on rose gold-plated chains to contrast beautifully with colourful spring outfits. Dainty necklaces, thin bangles, and simple earrings featuring pastel gemstones like rose quartz, aquamarine, or moonstone add a subtle sparkle that complements the freshness of spring makeup.

(The author is international fame beauty expert and is called the herbal queen of India)