185 secure jobs in PM Rozgar Mela

Vijayawada: Member of Parliament Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao presented appointment letters to 185 candidates who secured jobs in the Prime Minister’s Rozgar Mela organised by the Vijayawada Postal Circle here on Tuesday. In the Vijayawada limits, 151 secured jobs in the Postal department, ten in the Railways, 15 in School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), six in the Food Corporation of India and three in Indian Overseas Bank.

The MP congratulated the candidates who secured jobs in the Rozgar Mela. Later, addressing the gathering, the MP said that the country is moving forward under the leadership of Narendra Modi. He exhorted the candidates who secured the jobs to work hard for the development of a powerful India.

MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao said the youth are getting ample employment opportunities through Rozgar Mela programmes. “It is a record that 51,000 youth secured jobs on a single day throughout the country,” he said.

Regional postmaster general Devireddi Sridhar Murthy, AP chief postmaster general K Prakash, Railway DRM Narendra A Patil, BSNL manager M Seshachalam also participated.