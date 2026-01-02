1st mobile water testing lab launched in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: With an effort to ensure public health safety, the first Mobile Water Testing Laboratory in the State has been launched in Visakhapatnam, informed Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner Ketan Garg.

On Thursday, the Mobile Water Testing Laboratory vehicle, procured at a cost of Rs 40 lakh with the support of CSR funds of Visakhapatnam Water Supply Company (VIWSCO), was handed over to the District Medical and Health Office.

Aimed at providing uninterrupted public service, the DMHO subsequently entrusted the vehicle to the GVMC drinking water supply department for regular operation and maintenance. The Commissioner flagged off the mobile laboratory vehicle at the Commissioner’s bungalow along with GVMC Chief Engineer PV Satyanarayana.

Inspecting the laboratory setup and advanced technical equipment installed in the vehicle for testing water quality, the Commissioner stated that it is a matter of pride to introduce such an advanced mobile laboratory for the first time in the history of Visakhapatnam which is aimed at providing clean and safe drinking water to the citizens.

He informed that well-trained professional chemists will be available in the mobile laboratory to scientifically analyse water quality.

The vehicle will directly visit residential areas across all wards of the city, enabling citizens to assess safety of the drinking water they consume on the spot.

Superintending engineers Pallamaraju and Yedukondalu, executive engineers Murali Krishna and Srinivas, along with other GVMC officials, participated in the programme.