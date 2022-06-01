  • Menu
2. 56 lakh farmers benefitted from PM Kisaan in Srikakulam

District collector Srikesh Lathakar addressing public at ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ in Srikakulam on Tuesday

District collector Srikesh B Lathakar on Tuesday said, an amount of Rs 51.15 crore were given to 2.56 lakh farmers through PM Kisaan Samman scheme.

Srikakulam: District collector Srikesh B Lathakar on Tuesday said, an amount of Rs 51.15 crore were given to 2.56 lakh farmers through PM Kisaan Samman scheme. The Prime Minister interacted with the beneficiaries virtually in the event organised in several districts across the nation on 13 Central government schemes as part of 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' on Tuesday here. District medical and health officer (DM and HO), Boddepalli Meenakshi, joint director for agriculture, K Sreedhar, district rural development agency (DRDA) project director (PD), Bagadi Shanthi Sri, Zilla Paraishath chief executive officer (CEO), Arangi Laxmipathi, Lead Bank district manager, G V B D Hari Prasad, district cooperative central bank (DCCB) CEO, Dibba Vara Prasad and officials of various departments attended the programme.

