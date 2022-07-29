2-day Data Science Hackathon from Aug 16

Tadepalli (Guntur): Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) Chairman Konduru Ajay Reddy, along with Government Advisor Dr Challa Madhusudan Reddy and Managing Director S Satyanarayana, releasing the poster for the forthcoming Skill Development-Data Science Hackathon at APSSDC office here on Thursday.

Ajay Reddy said Hackathon would be held on August 16 and 17. He explained how APSSDC has focused on high-end skilling activity for 3,000 engineering students this year across the State in the fields of Robotics, Smart Manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence, Data Sciences and e-mobility and other emerging technologies.

It may be recalled that 1,200 students from various government and private universities and colleges across the State have accomplished certification in 'Data Sciences' under the initiative by APSSDC along with Indo Euro Synchronization (IES) based out of India and Germany.

Explaining about Hackathon, Advisor to Government Challa Madhusudhan Reddy said that it is a sprint-like event to enable participants to define problems in a limited time. This is aimed at ideate and to find the best solution to a given problem and at developing competitiveness in students to solve industry-oriented problems.

Managing director S Satyanarayana and Indo Euro Synchronization president and Managing Director Raj Vangapandu explained the benefits with hackathons. They said winners will be awarded with best prize money and a chance to become an entrepreneur and appealed to students to enhance their skills for India at global platforms.