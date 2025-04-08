2-day national meet on electoral reforms from April 19

Vijayawada: The Department of Public Policy of Acharya Nagarjuna University in collaboration with Takshashila IAS Academy will be organising a two-day UGC-sponsored national conference on ‘Electoral Reforms and Democratic Accountability’ from April 19. The national conference coordinator and managing director of Takshashila IAS Academy BNS Durgaprasad announced here on Monday that Prof Battu Nagaraju will be the director of the conference.

Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University Prof K Gangadhara Rao along with Durgaprasad and others released the brochure for the conference on Monday. The event will witness participation from eminent scholars across the country, experts in Public Policy, Public Administration and Constitutional Governance, legal luminaries, civil servants, intellectuals from civil society, students and research scholars from Social Sciences and various other disciplines. It is also expected to attract aspirants preparing for Civil Services exams and seasoned officials from the civil services who play a pivotal role in formulating and effectively implementing policy decisions. Prof Ravikumar, special officer of the university, Prof Prasad Chundi, Takshashila Nagaraju and others were also present. The organisers have invited students, teachers, researchers, government officials and voluntary organisations from across the country to actively participate and make the two-day national conference a grand success.