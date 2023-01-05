2-day 'Vizag Junior Theatre Fest' begins on Jan 21

Visakhapatnam: Litlantern for Culture and Literature Welfare Society is all set to host Vizag Junior Theatre Fest (VJTF) in Visakhapatnam on January 21 and 22.

Featuring a host of playlets and workshops, Litlantern, a registered non-profit society, is coming up with its third edition of the 'lit fest', inviting authors, illustrators and publishers from various cities.

Dedicated exclusively for children between four and 14 years of age, the lit fest is scheduled to be held at VMRDA Children's Arena at Siripuram on January 21 and 22 from 10 am to 1:30 pm and again from 4 pm to 7:45 pm.

Sharing details, fest director Priya Uppalapati said that two renowned professional theatre troupes 'Birds of a Feather' from Delhi and 'Gillo Repertory Theatre' from Mumbai will stage their plays at the event. "The Adventures of Tara playlet, opening act by Spanish clown Monica Santos, theatre workshop and 'The Ghost of the Mountains' playlet form a part of the event," the fest director explained.

Earlier, the Litlantern organised Junior Literary Fest in 2018 and 2019 in the city.

Fest directors Sandhya Godey and Sonal Sarda mentioned that the avenue will give a new exposure to children of the city. "Theatre art strings several art forms, including music and dance, together. It is an effective medium of expression that provides a new learning experience for the viewers. The fest aims to attract children's attention beyond books and digital devices," they conveyed at the poster and schedule launch of the fest held in the city on Wednesday.

Among others, CMD of Kankatala Group Kankatala Mallik, MD of Devi Seafoods N Naveena and MD of Nekkanti Seafoods Venkat Nekkanti encouraged people to utilise the unique platform designed for children.