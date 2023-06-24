2 folk goddess temples to be developed with SRIVANI funds

Tirupati: Two more temples in the pilgrim city will be developed with the financial support from TTD’s SRIVANI Trust. The temples include Veshalamma Temple near court complex and Tallapaka Pedda Gangamma Temple near old Venkateswara theatre.

City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with TTD officials including chief engineer Nageswara Rao visited the folk goddess temple and discussed about the development of the two temples on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy gave his consent to his proposal for the development of two temples. Accordingly, Thallapaka Pedda Gangamma Temple will be developed at the cost of Rs 60 – 70 lakh and Veshalamma Temple with Rs 60 lakh. TTD engineering officials will prepare the final estimation and submit it to the management for approval.

The MLA expressed hope that the required formalities will be completed soon for the release of funds from SRIVANI Trust for taking up the work.

The development works of the two temples will be completed in 5-6 months. It may be noted that TTD earlier provided financial support of Rs 3 crore to Tathaiahgunta Gangamma Temple. The two temples Veshalamma and Thallapaka Pedda Gangamma are also popular folk goddess temples attracting a good number of devotees.