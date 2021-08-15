2 more medical colleges to come up in Guntur district soon

Guntur: Housing Minister Cherakuvada Sri Ranaganadha Raju on Sunday said that another two medical colleges will come up in the district soon to render better medical services to the people.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of medical colleges in Bapatla and another medical college in Gurazala Assembly constituency.

He hoisted the national flag as part of 75th Independence Day celebrations at Police Parade Ground here on Sunday. Speaking on this occasion, he said that the Chief Minister is giving top priority to health and reminded that the government is implementing YSR Aarogyasri scheme for the welfare of poor.

"Because of steps taken by the government and district administration, we have successfully faced the first wave and second wave of Covid-19. So far Covid vaccine is administered to 18 lakh persons in the district and fever surveys were conducted 21times. The State government is extending benefits under Navaratnalu to all the eligible," he said. The Minister urged the poor to avail benefits of the welfare schemes.

He recalled that the government distributed house sites to 1,22,435 beneficiaries in the district. Quality pesticides and fertilisers were distributed through Rytu Bharosa Kendras in the State.

Later, he visited stalls set up by the district administration on implementation of welfare and developmental schemes. District Collector Vivek Yadav, Joint Collectors AS Dinesh Kumar, P Prasanti, Tenali Sub-Collector Nidhi Meena, K Sridhar Reddy, MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu, MLAs Mustafa, Maddali Giridhara Rao, GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu were among those participated in the event.