2 red sanders smugglers arrested

Tirupati: AP Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) police arrested two red sanders smugglers in the Bhakarapeta-Kalyani forest area and seized six logs along with a motorcycle.

The operation was carried out on Saturday night under the special directive of Task Force Head L Subbarayudu and the leadership of Task Force SP P Srinivas.

The team, guided by DSP J Bali Reddy and led by RI Sai Giridhar, included ARSI K Maheshwar Naidu and local FBO C Ravi. They conducted a combing operation in the Nagapatla forest beat area.

During the operation on Sunday morning, the team spotted two individuals with a motorcycle on the Bhakarapeta-Kalyani forest route. On seeing the police, the suspects attempted to flee but were apprehended after a brief chase. A search of the area led to the discovery of six red sanders logs.

Upon investigation, one of the arrested men was identified as a resident of Nellore district and the other as a native of Tamil Nadu.

The accused, along with the seized logs and motorcycle, were taken to the Task Force Police Station in Tirupati. CI Suresh Kumar has registered a case, and further investigation is underway.