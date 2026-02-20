AP Crime Rate Drops 6% Under Coalition, Says Home Minister

Home Minister Anita Vangalapudi announced that the crime rate in Andhra Pradesh has fallen by 6 percent under the current coalition government, compared to the previous YSRCP administration. She made the statement during the presentation of the Home Ministry’s budget in the Assembly.

Minister Vangalapudi also highlighted ongoing efforts to combat cyber crimes, assuring that appropriate measures are being implemented. She issued a stern warning to YSRCP activists, cautioning that provocative behaviour such as chanting "Rappa Rappa" will not be tolerated, and authorities will act accordingly.