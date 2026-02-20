AP Crime Rate Drops 6% Under Coalition, Says Home Minister
Home Minister Anita Vangalapudi announced that the crime rate in Andhra Pradesh has fallen by 6 percent under the current coalition government, compared to the previous YSRCP administration. She made the statement during the presentation of the Home Ministry’s budget in the Assembly.
Minister Vangalapudi also highlighted ongoing efforts to combat cyber crimes, assuring that appropriate measures are being implemented. She issued a stern warning to YSRCP activists, cautioning that provocative behaviour such as chanting "Rappa Rappa" will not be tolerated, and authorities will act accordingly.
India Joins Pax Silica: Government Jibe at Opposition Amid US-Led AI Initiative
India joins Pax Silica, strengthening India US AI collaboration under the US-led AI initiative India. The move sparked a potato chip remark controversy as part of wider AI policy news India and the global AI partnership 2026.