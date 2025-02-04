2 Vizianagaram girls win medals in weightlifting

Vizianagaram: Once again the Vizianagaram district proved its significance in Weightlifting sport in the National Games being held in Uttarakhand.

Two girl weightlifters from this district have proved their worth and bagged medals in two different categories. S Pallavi of Kondavelagada village in Nellimarla in the district has bagged gold medal in 71 kilograms category and created a record in this segment.

Challa Ramu, coach of Pallavi said that Pallavi, daughter of poor parents Lakshum Naidu and Nagamani has commitment towards weightlifting and practiced a lot and didn’t take rest till she won the gold in the competition.

Her untiring efforts have fetched her the gold medal.

“Now finally my dreams and her dreams came into reality,” he said.

Ramu further said, “Pallavi is a student of Satya Degree College and the management has extended support to her in many aspects. Director M Sashibhushana Rao has rendered support to Pallavi to pursue weightlifting career.”

Another girl T Satya Jyothi, a native of Vizianagaram city also performed well and bagged bronze medal in 87 kilograms category. The two girls have brought name and fame to Vizianagaram district in terms of weightlifting.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and SAP Chairman Ravi Naidu have appreciated the women weightlifters and praised their outstanding performance and winning medals in the National Games. Naidu wished that they reach greater heights in the sport.