20 families in Eluru constituency provided with gas cylinders
Under the Pradhan Mantri Deepam Scheme, 20 families in different divisions of Eluru Constituency were recently provided with gas cylinders. The distribution was organized by the Eluru Constituency Janasena Party Incharge, Shri Reddy Appala Naidu.
The beneficiaries included individuals such as Sheikh Nazima, Bandaru Lavanya, Vanacharla Ratnakumari, Bali Durgadevi, Sheikh Naseema, Singarapu Geeta Bhavani, Angadala Gangamma, Peddinti Poojita, Gujjala Ramadevi, Rauthu Kusuma Kumari, Botsa Jayalakshmi, Mohammad Juheeda Begum, Laveti Satyavathi, Badigandla Nalini, Yalamanchili Kuli. Mari, Sheikh Zainabhi and others. Naidu personally handed over the gas cylinders to beneficiaries like Kunchala Supriya, Challa Nemali Kumari, and Matangi Jyoti.
The initiative aims to provide clean cooking fuel to families in need and promote sustainable energy practices. The distribution was met with appreciation and gratitude from the beneficiaries who expressed their thanks to the organizers for the support.