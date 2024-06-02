20 injured as private bus overturns

Narasaraopet : As many as 20 passengers were injured when a private travels bus in which they were travelling hit an electrical pole and overturned at Lingamguntla village in Chilakaluripet mandal in Palnadu district in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to the police, the bus was carrying 40 passengers from Hyderabad to Kandukuru in Prakasam district via Chilakaluripet. When the bus reached near Lingamguntla in Palnadu district, while trying to prevent collision with a car coming in the opposite direction, the bus driver hit the electrical pole.

As a result, 20 passengers traveling in the bus were injured, out of which, two persons sustained serious injuries. The injured have been shifted to Narasaraopet Government Hospital for treatment by 108 vehicles.

It is learnt that rash driving by the bus driver led to the accident. Police registered a case and took up investigation.