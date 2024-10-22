Pradhan Mantri Housing Scheme: AI-enabled PMAY App to pick beneficiaries

Guntur: Union Minister State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said the Centre had come up with an app to identify the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Scheme which would avoid duplication of beneficiaries and other malpractices. This app is AI enabled and will have a face identification system. The beneficiaries will also be geo-tagged, he said.

The Minister said the government has taken steps to create awareness on the PMAY Plus App. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu being visionary leaders have come with proposals to implement the housing scheme using the latest technology.

Apart from the allocation of houses under PMAY, the Centre was talking to the state about the completion of the incomplete houses which were started during the last five years, he said.

He said the Central Government has targeted to build 2.96 crore houses during the 2024-25 financial year across the country and out of that so far 2.66 crore houses were constructed, and remaining houses will be ready by December 31.

Addressing a presser along with AP Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathi on Monday, 21 October 2024, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said efforts were on to start works on the inner ring road in Guntur city. There were some issues like providing alternative places for those who would be evacuated. Adequate compensation will also have to be given to them. He said soon the work on the inner ring road would begin.

Minister Parthasarathi said that he had urged the MoS to examine the possibility of an increase in the money the Government gives to those who construct houses. He said between 2014-2019, the then TDP government had given Rs 2.5 lakh per unit to construct the house and in some cases an additional amount of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh was also sanctioned. But now the cost of material had increased and hence there was a need to give more money to those who have land and want to construct the house.