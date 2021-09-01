20 lakh administered jab in Nellore: Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu informed that around 20 lakh people have been administered vaccination in the district at 100 designated sites. Around 13 lakh people have got their first dose and 7 lakh people received their second dose, said the Collector.

Chakradhar Babu monitored the mega vaccination drive from the Collectorate on Tuesday. Speaking to the media, the Collector said that Task Force Committees have been working to administer vaccination to all people aged between 18 and 45.

"We have taken up a mega vaccination drive on Tuesday aiming to provide jabs to around 1.30 lakh population in the district. We have planned to conduct mega drive in three days in September.

District administration has completed vaccination to the people aged above 45. Around 7 lakh people have been identified aged between 18 and 45 across the district," said the Collector.

He added that measures have been taken to take up the vaccination drive in all ward/village secretariats in the district. 60 percent of vaccination has been completed to all the pregnant women in the district, he explained.