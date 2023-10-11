20,180 houses constructed in East Godavari

Rajamahendravaram: State Housing Corporation Chief Engineer GV Prasad said that while five lakh houses have been constructed across the state, 20,180 houses have been completed in East Godavari district.

He participated in the review conducted on housing at Collectorate meeting hall on Tuesday.

He said that 99.5 per cent of the targets given in the first phase have been completed in the district. He said that in the second phase, 19,403 houses have been allotted to the district. He directed officials to make the district-level house warming festivals to be held in Kapavaram on October 12 a grand success.

The state-level programme will be held in the Kakinada district. He said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the state-level programme and the ministers will participate in the district-level programme which will be held in the layout under Kapavaram of Kovvur mandal.

He suggested taking steps to provide drinking water, electricity, and other basic infrastructure to the houses that have already completed construction.

District Housing Officer G Parasuram, In-charge EE K Suribabu, Housing DEs, AEs, Engineering Assistants and others were present.