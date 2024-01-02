2024 polls could be tough battle for YSRCP & TDP

Panyam (Nandyal): In Panyam constituency, which was always been dominated by Reddy community, the internal disputes among the ruling party could prove advantageous to the Telugu Desam Party.

It is the only constituency, which shares two districts - Kurnool and Nandyal - with one MLA. The constituency has four mandals - Gadivemula, Panyam, Orvakal and Kallur. Gadivemula and Panyam come under Nandyal Collector jurisdiction while Orvakal and Kallur come under in Kurnool Collector.

The constituency has 3,08,035 voters, including 1,50,895 male, 1,57,064 female and 76 third gender. Almost all castes share equal proportion of population.

Present MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy had won six times, five times from 1985, 1989, 1994, 2004 and 2009 on Congress ticket; and once from YSRCP in 2019.

Bijjam Parthasarthy Reddy, who contested from TDP, was elected as the MLA in 1999 elections. YSRCP candidate Gowru Cheritha Reddy became MLA in 2014 elections.

The 2024 general election is going to witness a fierce fight between the two major parties - TDP and YSRCP.

Political analysts say the anti-incumbency factor is very high here. Barring the developmental works like airport at Orvakal, Solar Park, IIIT etc, which were launched by the TDP during its tenure, the present g

overnment didn’t add anything to it. The survey reports conducted by the ruling party indicate that it is going to be tough.

Meanwhile, ignoring ticket to the six-time MLA, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, from Panyam constituency may cause adverse impact on the party. It is said that YSRCP is more inclined to give the ticket it to SAP Chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy.

Coming to TDP, it is strong in Kallur mandal, while Jana Sena Party has a strong hold in Panyam. The alliance of TDP-JSP stands a bright chance to win the seat. Apart from Kallur and Panyam, TDP is getting good response from Gadivemula voters.

Since 1999, Bijjam Parthasarathy Reddy has been away from active politics. It is also learnt that the TDP is contemplating to bring back Bijjam to overpower Katasani Rambhupal Reddy.