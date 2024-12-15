BJP leaders mock Rahul's speech

Live
Highlights
BJP leaders poked fun at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for some of the comments, including that "tapasya" is meant to generate heat in the body, he made during his speech in the Lok Sabha.
New Delhi: BJP leaders poked fun at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for some of the comments, including that "tapasya" is meant to generate heat in the body, he made during his speech in the Lok Sabha.
BJP spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra and the party's IT department head Amit Malviya posted bits of the video of Gandhi's speech on X to mock him. Gandhi's reference to Eklavya, a character in "Mahabharat", as a boy aged six-seven years, and the leader of opposition's comment that Dronacharya cut off his thumb were two other points from the speech that Patra highlighted to say "such knowledge comes from George Soros". Malviya said, "This round goes to Rahul Gandhi. He remains the undisputed king of bloopers."
