Two-day ToT organised for trainers

Visakhapatnam : Vignan Steel City Public School hosted a two-day-long Training of Trainers (ToT) programme in Visakhapatnam.

Aimed at preparing trainers as future resource persons, it was held under the guidance of venue director K Madhuri and in the presence of resource persons Namita Malik, Sunir Nagi, and Pradeep George.

Organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the training was held in collaboration with The Institute of Secretariat Training and Management, the programme featured various sessions that focused on equipping participants with necessary skills and knowledge.