  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Two-day ToT organised for trainers

Two-day ToT organised for trainers
x
Highlights

Vignan Steel City Public School hosted a two-day-long Training of Trainers (ToT) programme in Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam : Vignan Steel City Public School hosted a two-day-long Training of Trainers (ToT) programme in Visakhapatnam.

Aimed at preparing trainers as future resource persons, it was held under the guidance of venue director K Madhuri and in the presence of resource persons Namita Malik, Sunir Nagi, and Pradeep George.

Organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the training was held in collaboration with The Institute of Secretariat Training and Management, the programme featured various sessions that focused on equipping participants with necessary skills and knowledge.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick