2,028 positive cases reported in Guntur district

Guntur: As many as 2,028 coronavirus positive cases were reported in Guntur district on Tuesday. Out of these cases, 823 were reported in Guntur Municipal Corporation limits. While 150 cases registered in Mangalagiri, 185 cases reported in Tadepalli. Similarly, 74 cases reported in Tenali town.

District collector Vivek Yadav inspected Tulasi Hospitals, People's hospital and enquired about medical services rendered to the patients suffering from Covid-19. He interacted with the patients undergoing treatment in the hospital. He instructed the hospital management to render better medical services to the patients. He enquired availability of the nodal officers, help desk manager, whether CCTV cameras are working or not. He also enquired about availability of oxygen. He instructed the hospital management to display boards with details of beds availability and fee details. He warned that the district administration will take stern action against them, if they fail to do so. Assistant collector Subham Bansal, Aarogyasri coordinator Dr N Jayarama Krishna and others accompanied the collector.