2.07L farmers to be covered in Nandyal dist

Nandyal: The State government will officially launch the ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme on August 2, aimed at enhancing the welfare of farmers across the State.

District Collector G Rajakumari made the announcement after participating in a video conference convened by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu from the Amaravati Secretariat on Thursday. The Chief Minister reviewed the preparations for the scheme’s rollout with district collectors across the State.

Speaking from the video-conference hall at the Nandyal Collectorate, Collector G Rajakumari stated that nearly 2.07 lakh farmers in Nandyal district would benefit under the scheme. Each eligible farmer will receive Rs 7,000, comprising Rs 5,000 from the State government under Annadata Sukhibhava and Rs 2,000 from the Central government under the PM-KISAN scheme.

She directed the Agriculture Department to ensure smooth implementation and take proactive steps to avoid any grievances from beneficiaries.

The Collector stressed the importance of completing the eKYC process, instructing officials to immediately address pending cases in all mandals. She urged farmers to complete eKYC at the earliest to avoid delays in receiving benefits. Additionally, she reminded all farmers cultivating paddy to pay their crop insurance premiums before August 15 through their nearest Rythu Seva Kendras to ensure coverage for the ongoing season.