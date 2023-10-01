Live
Just In
21 kg ganja seized from18-member gang in Anantapur
The cops also recover 18 cell phones, 2 autorickshaws and 3 motor vehicles from the gang
Anantapur: The district police under the guidance of Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan has unearthed an 18-member ganja smuggling gang, who has a nexus with suppliers from the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam and seized 21 kg ganja from them. Apart from seizing ganja, the cops also recovered 18 cell phones, 2 autorickshaws and 3 motor vehicles from their possession.
The operation was headed by circle inspector Pratap Reddy of fourth town police station. Prime accused Jaffer in the city developed nexus with one Arun of Kokkarapalle village and Chitti and Ankith near Paderu in Visakhapatnam district.
The supplies were purchased by Pawan Kumar and Loknath Naidu in local Somnathnagar at Rs 6,000 a kg. The same was in turn sold to locals including G Bharath Kumar, Sayed Khajah Hussein, Sake Timothy, Boyi Vamshi Krishna, Gajula Dileep, Chinappa Reddy, Hensai Reddy and Reppala Hazeez for Rs 10,000 per kg.
Investigation revealed that the ganja was sold to 101 customers, most of whom were minors under 17 years of age. The modus operandi of drug peddlers was supply of ganja by road via Hyderabad, Kurnool to Anantapur. It was a chain of suppliers and recipients of multiple districts.
SP Anburajan has appealed to media and public to give information to police if they get any clues on ganja supplies to mobile number 9440796800.