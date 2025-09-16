21 red sanders logs seized, one held

Tirupati: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Tasks Force (RSASTF) seized 21 red sanders logs, including roots, near Karakambadi Road here on Monday.

According to Task Force SP P Srinivas, a special drive was taken up under the guidance of DSP Sharif. RI Sai Giridhar, along with Vishnukumar’s team and forest personnel Chaitanya and Kishore, carried out combing operations from Mamanduru towards Karakambadi.

The team notices a few persons loading red sanders into three cars at a shopping mall near TN Palem forest area. After spotting taskforce personnel, they tried to escape. But taskforce nabbed one of them. They seized 19 RS roots and two logs and three cars. The arrested was from Chittoor district.

SI Rafi registered a case and investigation is on.