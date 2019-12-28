21L beneficiaries identified for house sites: Minister Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju

Amaravati: The government identified that at least 28 lakh people are eligible for houses or housing sites. Out of these, at least 21 lakh beneficiaries are eligible for house pattas and 7 lakh beneficiaries are eligible for house construction. The verification was done by volunteers at the village secretariats.

Addressing at a press conference on Friday, Housing Minister Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju said that the target was to get 12 lakh houses sanctioned by the Central government before March 31, 2020. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on distributing house pattas to the poor by Ugadi.

He said that 3,75,225 houses were sanctioned to the State by the Central government through Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC). So far total 7,53,527 houses were sanctioned by the Central government. "This was highest number of houses sanctioned to any State in the country," he said.

The Minister said that the Central government sanctioned Rs 11,302 crore and the State government Rs 4,742 crore for this prestigious project of constructing houses for the poor. Land acquisition and land-filling works in were taking place in all districts.

In the urban areas, one cent would be given for construction of a house. About 28 lakh beneficiaries were identified under this project in urban and rural areas. The construction of houses would start in January, he added.

He said that Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 70,000 crore would be spent on the project and about Rs 2 lakh crore revenue would be generated in the State.