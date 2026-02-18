Vaishnaw apologises for lapses

New Delhi: Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday apologised to the people who faced issues on the first day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, billed as one of the world's largest artificial intelligence gatherings, saying the turnout was phenomenal. He said the government is open-minded and ready to make efforts to address suggestions to give a smooth user experience.

Responding to online criticism over overcrowding due to heightened interest in the event, Vaishnaw said over 70,000 people have attended the summit today and the energy is palpable among the visitors, dignitaries and exhibitors.

"This is the biggest AI Summit in the world. The response was phenomenal. The energy is palpable. We can see the organisation is very smooth now. If anybody has faced any problems yesterday, we apologise for that," he said at a press conference at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam where the summit is happening.