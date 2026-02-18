Rs.1 cr sanctioned per district to prevent power line accidents

Vijayawada: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar informed the Assembly that Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned for each district under the jurisdiction of the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) to prevent electrical accidents.

Responding to a question raised by Nellimarla MLA Lokam Naga Madhavi regarding frequent electrical mishaps caused by high-tension power lines passing close to or above residential houses, the minister clarified the government’s position and outlined ongoing safety measures.

He said that electricity distribution lines are being laid strictly in accordance with established rules and safety norms.

However, many safety concerns arise due to houses being constructed beneath existing power lines after their installation. The minister emphasised that lack of public awareness and unauthorized constructions under power lines are the primary causes of such accidents.

The House was informed that electricity department officials are conducting awareness programmes in villages and towns to educate citizens about electrical safety. The minister appealed to the public to immediately alert authorities if they notice dangerous or vulnerable power lines or poles.

He further assured that applications seeking relocation of lines or poles would be examined and necessary action taken. In Vizianagaram district, several relocations have already been carried out using MP funds. Stressing that human life is invaluable, the minister said the government is prioritizing accident prevention, including in palm oil plantations where farmers face risks. Panchayat and municipal authorities have also been directed not to grant construction permissions beneath power lines.