Machilipatnam: 22,436 students to write SSC exams in Krishna dist

All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of SSC public examinations, scheduled to start from April 3, informed Krishna District Educational Officer (DEO) Tahera Sultana. Briefing the media here on Friday, she said that around 22,436 students (12,048 boys and 10,388 girls) would write 10th class final examinations at 143 exam centres across the district.





According to the DEO, out of 22,436 students, around 19,935 are regular and the remaining 2,501 students are private candidates. As many as 143 chief superintendents and 143 departmental officers have been appointed. The examination will be held from April 3 to 18 from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. "We arranged 10 routes for the transportation of exam materials and 20 route officers are also appointed," she informed.





The DEO made it clear that they made strong security arrangements to avoid malpractices and mass copying during the examinations. Four high risk examination centres have been identified across the district and the centres will be monitored by CCTV cameras from time to time. The DEO informed that five flying squads were appointed for supervising the examinations in the district. Control rooms were established with phone numbers - 9848530928, 9848232601, 9966753718 phone numbers. DEO Tahera Sultana directed all the officials concerned not to take mobile phones into the examination centres and asked to wear ID cards during exams. Assistant Commissioner of Exams David Raj and others were present at the press meet.



