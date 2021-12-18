230 CHCs to come up in Nellore for farmers

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said that 230 Custom Hiring Centres have been sanctioned to the district and asked the officials to plan to supply the equipment to the farmers making into groups. Addressing the agriculture advisory board meeting in the city on Friday, he asked the officials to get ready the fertilizer stocks, seeds and pesticides at the Rythu Bharosa Centres (RBKs) for distributing to the farmers.

The Collector also said the government was bearing expenditure of gunny bags, transport and hamali charges without collecting anything from the farmers. He asked the authorities to display boards on crops, suitable soils and other details to the farmers at the RBKs.

NDCC Chairman K Satyanarayana Reddy appealed to the collector to appoint additional staff members at RBKs of Sullurpet and Naidupet mandals for serving the farmers. He also asked to provide additional stocks of potassium and urea for meeting the demand. District Agriculture Advisory Board Chairman D N Reddy appealed to the Collector to take up repairs to the agricultural canals and take measures for availability of banking correspondents at RBKs.

Joint Collector(Revenue) Dr M N Harendhira Prasad explained the agricultural situation in the district through a powerpoint presentation. Joint Director of Agriculture C Ananda Kumari and District Manager of AP Civil Supplies Corporation Padma were present.