Live
- Congress ridicules BJP meet on BCs addressed by PM
- Vijayawada: Mega ticket checking drive yields Rs24.5 lakh as penalty
- Congress promises devpt in Old City with Rs 5000 cr pkg
- Students exhorted to launch start-ups
- Vijayawada: APCRDA officials remove unauthorised layouts
- Hyderabad: Poll-wary city RWAs raise pitch for local manifesto to spur devpt
- Jagan committed to uplift of marginalised, say ministers
- Farmers receive financial help of Rs 122.58 cr in Kurnool dist
- State, Central govts flayed for ignoring farmers’ welfare
- 2.31L farmers receive financial assistance in Chittoor dist
Just In
2.31L farmers receive financial assistance in Chittoor dist
Highlights
Under Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme, as many 2,31 lakh farmers of Chittoor district have received a total sum of Rs 94.29 crore, according to P Srinivasulu, Joint Collector.
Chittoor: Under Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme, as many 2,31 lakh farmers of Chittoor district have received a total sum of Rs 94.29 crore, according to P Srinivasulu, Joint Collector.
District-level disbursement programme was held at the Collectorate here. Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector said the State government is committed to the welfare of farmers.
He said farmers were deriving benefits extensively from the Rythu Bharosa Kendrams where they are given seeds, fertilisers and pesticides liberally. Chitoor Mayor B Amuda, Advisor to State government (NRI Affairs) M Gnanendra Reddy, ZP vice-chairman Dhananjaya Reddy and several YSRCP leaders were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS