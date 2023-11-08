2.31L farmers receive financial assistance in Chittoor dist

Chittoor: Under Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme, as many 2,31 lakh farmers of Chittoor district have received a total sum of Rs 94.29 crore, according to P Srinivasulu, Joint Collector.



District-level disbursement programme was held at the Collectorate here. Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector said the State government is committed to the welfare of farmers.

He said farmers were deriving benefits extensively from the Rythu Bharosa Kendrams where they are given seeds, fertilisers and pesticides liberally. Chitoor Mayor B Amuda, Advisor to State government (NRI Affairs) M Gnanendra Reddy, ZP vice-chairman Dhananjaya Reddy and several YSRCP leaders were present.