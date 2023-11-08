  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

2.31L farmers receive financial assistance in Chittoor dist

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

Under Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme, as many 2,31 lakh farmers of Chittoor district have received a total sum of Rs 94.29 crore, according to P Srinivasulu, Joint Collector.

Chittoor: Under Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme, as many 2,31 lakh farmers of Chittoor district have received a total sum of Rs 94.29 crore, according to P Srinivasulu, Joint Collector.

District-level disbursement programme was held at the Collectorate here. Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector said the State government is committed to the welfare of farmers.

He said farmers were deriving benefits extensively from the Rythu Bharosa Kendrams where they are given seeds, fertilisers and pesticides liberally. Chitoor Mayor B Amuda, Advisor to State government (NRI Affairs) M Gnanendra Reddy, ZP vice-chairman Dhananjaya Reddy and several YSRCP leaders were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X