Let's complete Polavaram by 2027, says Pawan

Polavaram (Eluru district): Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan gave a call for completion of Polavaram irrigation project by 2027 taking it a challenge. Speaking at the Varahi Vijayabheri meeting in Polavaram on Tuesday, Pawan said that the Central government officials told him that the implementation of the rehabilitation package is more difficult than the completion of project. The rehabilitation and resettlement package needs to take care of 1.65 lakh displaced people whose existence is threatened on account of Polavaram project, which provides livelihood and future to five crore people of the state.

He said that five crore people of the state should come forward to pay a special cess for the rehabilitation package for the realisation of the Polavaram dream. For this, he said that he would donate Rs 1 crore to the government treasury for the rehabilitation package. If the people of the state pay only one paise as a special cess on every purchase, it will pool up Rs 33,000 crore required for the R & R package in just six months. He alleged that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who hoodwinked the people by telling lies on Polavaram R&R package before coming to power, stopped paying attention to the plight of oustees after coming to power.

Pawan Kalyan said that when Chandrababu Naidu was in power, he used to allow people to the Polavaram project, and everyone used to come and learn about the works. After Jagan came to power, this had become a no-go area.

He said that once the NDA comes to power, they will review the reorganisation of new districts and steps will be taken to ensure that Polavaram is the headquarters of a district. He warned that if people committed the mistake of electing Jagan again, they will lose their inherited properties and even their own houses. Their priority is to stop political corruption in the state and take strict action against political criminals who looted crores of public money.

Eluru MP candidate Putta Mahesh Yadav also announced a donation of Rs 1 crore for the Polavaram rehabilitation package, Pawan said. Agency Tiger Karatam Rambabu, Polavaram Jana Sena MLA candidate Ch Balaraju also participated in this meeting.