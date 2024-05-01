We hit terrorists in their homes: Modi

Latur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted his government has adopted a bold new approach on national security and believes in hitting terrorists by entering their homes instead of sending dossiers on them which was the practice under the Congress rule.

Addressing three election rallies on the trot for the second consecutive day in Maharashtra, the BJP's star campaigner once again targeted NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, and accused the Congress-led Opposition of circulating artificial intelligence-powered fake videos on social media in its fight against the saffron party.

He noted the BJP-led government's approach on tackling terror has seen a sea change to what was followed during the Congress regime.

Unlike the practice during the Congress rule of sending dossiers to Pakistan after the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the BJP-led government takes terrorists head on, Modi emphasised.

“During the Congress regime, the news headlines were about India handing over another dossier to Pakistan about terror activities. It used to be big news. Some of our friends in the media used to clap after any such dossier was sent,” the PM said at an election rally in central Maharashtra’s Latur.

“Today, India doesn’t send dossiers. 'Aaj Bharat ghar mein ghus ke marta hai' (Today, India enters homes of terrorists and hits them hard)," Modi said. The BJP stalwart highlighted anti-terror operations undertaken by his government after assuming office in 2014 and added this approach marks the rise of a 'New Bharat'. “The headlines in Naya Bharat are: Mission LOC, India punishes Pakistan through surgical strikes,” Modi told the gathering. The BJP leader claimed the INDIA bloc has come up with a "formula" whereby the parties in the Opposition alliance will get the PM's post for one year each if they come to power." “Some people want to make the PM in instalments. They hey have decided to have a PM each year,” he said. Modi alleged the Congress destroyed India’s economy during its rule.

Targeting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, he said, “When I speak of 'EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Best India), the Prince of Congress suffers from fever. Those who looted the country are in jail. Those who looted the country will have to pay back. And this is Modi's guarantee."

The Congress thought about only one family, but Modi thinks about every family of Bharat, he said. “In 2014 and 2019, you gave us a huge mandate. We utilised it not to snatch anything from anyone, but to provide benefits and ensure welfare. Ours is a government that truly gives strength to social justice,” Modi said.