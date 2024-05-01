JD(S) suspends Prajwal Revanna

Hubballi: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has been suspended from the JD(S) over his alleged involvement in sex videos and abuse of women. A decision in the regard was taken at party's core committee meeting held in Hubballi on Tuesday.

In the wake of the state government forming an SIT to probe the matter, the committee decided to suspend Prajwal from the party until the report comes out and to expel him if he gets convicted in the case. Former CM and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said the party would not protect Prajwal, and the truth would come out through the SIT probe.

