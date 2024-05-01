Live
- YSRCP MLA candidate T N Deepika participates in Nai Brahmins poster unveiling event in Hindupuram
- Janasena and TDP Leaders Organize 'Mana Kosam Mana Nayakkar' Program in Narsapuram Constituency
- Forest dept ratchets up efforts to capture eluding leopard at RGIA
- Modi lashes out at Congress for committing sins against Constitution
- Cong failed to implement promises: Vinod Kumar
- Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani dares TDP for debate on city development
- Inheriting an art from a trailblazer mom
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 01 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 01 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada slashes, check the rates on 01 May, 2024
Just In
JD(S) suspends Prajwal Revanna
Highlights
Hubballi: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has been suspended from the JD(S) over his alleged involvement in sex videos and abuse of women. A decision in the...
Hubballi: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has been suspended from the JD(S) over his alleged involvement in sex videos and abuse of women. A decision in the regard was taken at party's core committee meeting held in Hubballi on Tuesday.
In the wake of the state government forming an SIT to probe the matter, the committee decided to suspend Prajwal from the party until the report comes out and to expel him if he gets convicted in the case. Former CM and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said the party would not protect Prajwal, and the truth would come out through the SIT probe.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS