2.44 lakh beneficiaries to receive pension on July 1

Rajamahendravaram : District collector Prasanthi held a wide discussion with the officials on the plan to distribute NTR Bharosa pensions to 2,44,302 beneficiaries across the district at their homes on July 1. She gave direction on the distribution of pensions, active prevention steps on seasonal diseases, and effective supply of clean drinking water in the meeting held with the divisional, mandal, and municipal level officials from the conference hall of the Collector’s camp office on Friday.

Officials are asked to be prepared with an advance action plan to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases.

In order to distribute pensions on July 1, Mandal Development Officers and Municipal Commissioners have been ordered to take steps to draw cash from banks on June 29 and make cash payments from 5 am on July 1.



She said that 2,44,302 pension beneficiaries have been identified in 9,552 clusters in the district. Prasanthi said that the beneficiaries will be connected to the CFMS-certified government employees. Respective employees will go door-to-door and pay the pension money to the beneficiaries on July 1 from 5 am. She asked them to make payments in Aadhaar-based, biometric, and Iris identity systems and take receipts from the beneficiary. She directed them to create awareness on the use of biometric Iris devices among those employees. Joint collector N Bharat Tej and officials from various departments participated.

