Skill enhancement session organised for school teachers

Inavolu (Guntur district) : One-day skill enhancement programme for government high school teachers of eight mandals of Guntur district was organised by the School of Advanced Sciences at VIT-AP University here on Wednesday.

Following the suggestion of Minister for Human Resources Nara Lokesh, the VIT-AP launched this programme by adopting five government schools of the Sakhamuru, Velagapudi and Inavolu villages of the capital region of Amaravati.

The programme aimed at training teachers on upgrading software usage abilities for solving mathematical problems and skills of experimental design and conduction in physics and chemistry while educating high school students.

As many as 47 government high school teachers attended the programme.

Vice-Chancellor Prof SV Kota Reddy, Registrar Prof M Jagadish Chandra and Dean of School of Advanced Sciences, Prof S Srinivas were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-chancellor said that VIT-AP has been offering free education and hostel facilities to village government junior college toppers of 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh every year under STAR scheme.

The Registrar said that VIT-AP will be conducting more of such programmes as a responsible social player and asked for prompt and meticulous implementation of the learned skills while teaching and training school children.

Dr M Phani Kumar, head of organising committee, thanked district educational officer CV Renuka for facilitating the skill enhancement programme.