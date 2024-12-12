3 months after opening, Morampudi Flyover remains incomplete

Rajamahendravaram : Despite being inaugurated three months ago, the Morampudi flyover in Rajahmundry of East Godavari district remains incomplete, with essential features such as lane markings, traffic signals, and lighting yet to be finished. The poor condition of service roads on both sides of the flyover further complicates the situation, making travel unsafe.

Concerns have been raised about the risks, particularly at night, as the absence of lighting and warning signs creates hazardous conditions for motorists.

The Morampudi Junction is known as one of the most accident-prone intersections in the district, with numerous accidents and fatalities recorded over the years. After decades of public demand, efforts to construct a flyover began in 2014, and the structure was completed between 2019 and 2024.

However, delays in obtaining approvals and political transitions led to the flyover foundation stone being inaugurated twice, once by the TDP government and later by the YSRCP government. Most recently, the NDA coalition reopened the flyover on September 8.

Criticism has been directed at the incomplete state of the flyover.

While vehicles are permitted to use it, pending works such as the second layer of road surfacing, lane markings, divider installations, and the placement of streetlights remain unaddressed. Additionally, the curvature of the flyover lacks reflective markers or warning signs, posing further risks.

NHAI Project Director Surendranath stated that efforts are underway to pressure the contractor to complete the pending works promptly. However, public frustration continues as safety concerns overshadow the flyover’s ceremonial inauguration.