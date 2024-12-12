Live
Just In
Tribal Ashram school girl students fall sick again
Students fell ill again at Tribal Girls Ashram School in Wankidi mandal in the district on Wednesday. Suffering from fever and diarrhoea, they are undergoing treatment at Wankidi PHC.
Asifabad: students fell ill again at Tribal Girls Ashram School in Wankidi mandal in the district on Wednesday. Suffering from fever and diarrhoea, they are undergoing treatment at Wankidi PHC. Kotnak Jangu Bai and Pendor Rajeshwari, who are studying in class 9, were admitted to the hospital with fever on Monday, while Sai Keertana, a student of class 5, Madavi Alakananda, a student of class 6, and Rajeshwari, a student of class 9 fell ill on Wednesday. They are suffering from fever and diarrhoea.
Dr Vinesh of Wankidi Hospital said that the students had normal fever and diarrhoea, so there was no problem, but in view of the past experience, they are keeping the students under observation and providing treatment.
On October 29, a food poisoning incident took place in the same ashram school. Chaudhary Shailaja, a 9th standard student, died on 24th of last month while receiving treatment at NIMS, Hyderabad.