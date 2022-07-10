25 gates of Prakasam Barrage opened to release rain water downstream

Heavy rains are lashing in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under the influence of southwest monsoon this the flood water is reaching heavily into the projects. Against this backdrop, large amount of flood water is coming to the Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada due to which 25 gates of the barrage are being opened and the water is being released downstream.



The officials said that due to heavy rains in the Krishna river catchment area, the flood flow to Prakasam barrage has increased. It has been revealed that 42,000 cusecs of flood water is coming from above.



This is the first time in this season that Prakasam barrage gates have been opened and water has been released downstream. Already, water has been released to the east and west of Krishna for kharif cultivation through canals.

Meanwhile, the officials advised the people of the catchment areas to be alert. Those taking cattle, goats and sheep for grazing have been warned to be alert in the river catchment area. On the other hand, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur in several districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the next 2 days, according to the Meteorological Department.