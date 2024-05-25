25 human trafficking victims land safely in Vizag

Visakhapatnam : Some of the stranded Indian nationals land safely in Visakhapatnam from Cambodia on Friday.

The Visakhapatnam city police rescued human trafficking victims, who were coerced into fraudulent employment practices and cybercrimes, from Cambodia.

A total of 25 victims safely arrived in two different flights from Cambodia on Friday evening.

City police commissioner A Ravi Shankar personally welcomed the victims at Visakhapatnam Airport. Speaking on the occasion, the CP said close to 5,000 Indian nationals were stranded in Cambodia. “After seeking information from the victims, the agents will be contacted and the details of the other victims will be traced.

The agencies of those who do not have a license will be closed. The rescue exercise will continue until all the stranded victims are saved,” the CP said.

The human trafficking victims were assured to get engaged in a data entry operator job by the Chinese handlers. As they were coerced into cybercrime, the city police commissioner said they were not considered as criminals but victims.

Meanwhile, the DGPs in other states were informed about the human trafficking victims. The probe will also include finding out details of the Chinese handlers involved in the human trafficking.

About 5,000 Indian nationals were said to be stranded in Cambodia. Of them, 150 were Telugu people, the CP informed.