Former Principal of SPW College passes away in US

Tirupati: The management, staff and students of Sri Padmavathi Women’s Degree and PG College, Tirupati, mourned the loss of former Principal, Prof Rajeswari Murthy (103), who passed away on Friday at 4:30 pm in United States. College in-charge Principal Dr Bhadramani said that Prof Rajeswari Murthy served as Principal of the institution from 1956 to 1976, dedicating two decades to the college’s growth and excellence.

She played a pivotal role in shaping the college, treating it as her brainchild. Her contributions included expanding academic departments and overseeing the construction of hostels. Her tireless efforts during the foundational years of the college, which was established in 1952, were instrumental in laying a strong academic and infrastructural framework. Her visionary leadership, dedication and innovative outlook were invaluable to the institution’s development.

Professor Rajeswari Murthy was born in Peddapuram in 1921. After completing her BSc Honours in Mathematics, she earned her PhD from Columbia University. The teaching staff, non-teaching staff and students expressed their condolences and paid tribute to her memory.

As a token of her invaluable services, TTD felicitated her on International Women’s Day in 2023 in absentia. Dr K Rajeswari Murthy had celebrated her 104th birthday recently on December 10.